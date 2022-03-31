Western Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans scores 9.17 (71) to 9.6 (6), fixtures, teams, ladders, odds, tickets, players

Luke Beveridge spoke to Media Post Game.

“It was a turnover, turnover type of game. At times we lacked some competition and used to play when we shouldn’t have played. Hope you haven’t exhausted your chances.

Cody Weightman. Credit:AFL Photos via Getty Images

“We lost our way a little bit in the third quarter and it created some looks for Sydney. It was a combination of concerns but overall we were more consistent with our output.

“It was encouraging. We had elements of it in the first two rounds but not for long.

“It was great to see a few different players influencing the outcome as the game goes on.

“We usually count on two or three or four of the usual suspects, but a few fewer likes stood up and helped us get in line.”

