Western Carolina vs Samford Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Western Carolina vs Samford Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Western Carolina Catamots vs. Samford Bulldogs Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

West Carolina vs. Samford Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Seabert Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Network: ESPN +

Western Carolina (0-1) vs. Samford (0-1) Game Preview

Why Western Carolina Will Win

The opener, Furman, may have smashed the catmath around 35-7, but the defense was relatively better in the second half and managed to come away with three takeaways overall.

Samford lost to East Tennessee State 24-17 with a rushing game that went nowhere. The offensive line struggles to generate the offensive line and O stayed in the last three quarters. If Western Carolina can generate any kind of pass rush, it will slow things down. but …

Why will samford win

The Samford passing game should be fine.

It took 54 passes that did not go very far, but Chris Oldokun threw for 222 yards and spread the ball around a bit in ETSU’s loss. As long as he is limiting mistakes – he threw two interceptions – the offense should be fine.

Samford Furman is not defensively, but it is going against a West Carolina offense that has just 109 yards and five first downs with an attack that went nowhere.

Just get some starting points, don’t screw up, and it should work fine for all Bulldogs.

What is going to happen

Western Carolina never bowled against Furman in defeat, and to press the point, Samford is not at that level. However, this is enough to roll, although the game is an easy win as long as O is balanced and fault free.

Western Carolina vs Samford Prediction, Line

Samford 31, Western Carolina 13
Line: Samford-15.5, RPM: 58.5

Must see rating: 2

5: Stanley Tucci: Italy’s quest
1: Clarisse

