Western Illinois vs. South Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

South Dakota State Jacobbits vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Location: Dana J. Deakhouse Stadium, Brookings SD

Network: ESPN +

Western Illinois (0-1) vs. South Dakota State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Western Illinois Will Win

The Leathernecks were able to turn around with Missouri State in a 30–24 loss and come away with a good working defense and three takeaways. One problem (actually four) …

Turnover. WIU shot itself in the foot with four giveaways, but outside of two picks, Connor Sampson threw relatively well, the defense did a good job against the run, and the team had its chances.

South Dakota State has not done much on the ground in the first two games and stalled after going up 14–7 against North Dakota – losing 28–17 but…

Why South Dakota Will Win State

North Dakota may just be the best team in the Missouri Valley Conference, and the Jacobites were able to come in late in a win over Northern Iowa.

Mark Gronowski was probably not the quarterback everyone was planning for, but he came against UNI and threw for over 300 against the Fighting Hawks. There should be problems with RB Pierre Strong on the Western Illinois defensive front – SDSU will start running better – and a pass rush for an upset will not be enough.

What is going to happen

Slow and steady will win the race. South Dakota State has the overall talent to start a breakout, and Western Illinois is the team against it. After two great battles, here comes the Jacobite offense with its best performance of the young spring season.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota State Prediction, Line

South Dakota State 38, Western Illinois 10

Line: South Dakota State-24.5, O / U: 47

