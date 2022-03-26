Western People — Mayo’s Sugar Ray in televised UK fight tonight

Mayo boxer Ray Moylet will make his long-awaited return to the ring tonight (Saturday) as he takes on rising Yorkshire talent Dalton Smith on the undercard of the Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington world title fight in Leeds.

Former world youth and European senior gold medalist, Islandeddy Man Moylet (31) will fight for the first time since last summer and for the second time after losing to Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta at Castlebar just before Christmas 2018.

Moylet has meanwhile endured a rotten run of luck with cancellations and injuries, but he will keep his 12-1 pro record on the line…