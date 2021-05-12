Westfield Mall teams with Esprit Digital on visual display tech – Retail Customer Experience

LATEST

Westfield Mall teams with Esprit Digital on visual display tech

Westfield Mall teams with Esprit Digital on visual display techPhoto provided.

The Westfield Mall of The Netherlands is teaming up with long-term partner Esprit Digital on deploying visual display technology at Holland’s largest retail destination.

The mall, which houses over 280 stores, now boasts a welcome LED display that is “sympathetic” to the environment as the two companies worked with The Hauge Municipality to ensure that the light impact on local residents would not be intrusive, according to a press release.

The 5760mm-by-3200mm display uses the ED LUMOS 6.67mm pitch tiles with reduced angle bulbs to concentrate the field of vision at full brightness. The goal, according to the release, was to build a solution with a restricted viewing angle that didn’t compromise visual quality.

Inside the mall, the traditional rotating double-sided LED is clearly visible to the ends of the two main aisles. The LED, which is 5500mm-high by 3000mm-wide with a 4.8mm pixel pitch, has Ambilight side strips and a 360-degree continuous rotating mechanism.

“Digital displays are now such an integral part of the shopping experience. We have worked with Esprit Digital across all our regions since the opening of Westfield Stratford 10 years ago,” Chris Lynham, head of media and client operations U.K. and Europe for the mall company, said in the release.

Esprit Digital has designed, manufactured and installed many iconic largescale digital media networks for clients such as London Underground, Westfield Shopping Centres, JCDecaux, Heathrow Airport, VirginShell and BP.

