Wet weather for Gulf, snow for Sierra after windy weekend

The National Weather Service said winds that rattled many Bay Area windows and trees over the weekend gave way to wetter, cooler conditions this week.

Those winds, including gusts of 40 to 60 mph in some North Bay locations, led to an alert for the Hills of the East Bay and the Interior Mountains of the North Bay. Meteorologist Jeff Lorber said the alert ended Sunday afternoon, raising hopes of light rain early Monday and again after mid-week.

“We have to establish a high pressure gradient and move the winds from the north to the more northwest, bringing some cooler, mister air,” Lorber said of a system that continued to move south through the night. expects to swing in, drawing a front in the Bay Area.

Rainfall totals should reach at least a few hundredths of an inch in most inland areas…