Wet weather for Gulf, snow for Sierra after windy weekend

Winds that rattled many Bay Area windows and trees over the weekend began to give way to wet, cooler conditions on Monday, a pattern the National Weather Service said would repeat itself later this week.

According to the weather service, as of 10 a.m., the interior valleys received rainfall ranging from a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch. The weather service said between a quarter-inch and a half-inch had fallen in the coastal ranges, and more than an inch had fallen in the Marin Peninsula, south of Mount Tamalpais.

“It’s moving south,” meteorologist David King said of the front that also brought strong gusts of wind. “So as the day goes on, there should be some mass cleaning and some drying.”

The bigger issue is the wind, Garcia said….