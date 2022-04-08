‘We’ve come a long way’: Justice-to-Be Ketanji Brown Jackson | Court News

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman confirmed to the United States Supreme Court, has said her appointment is a “moment in which all Americans can be very proud” – but not because of the nation’s slavery and segregation. Given the history, it holds special importance.

During a ceremony at the White House with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, Jackson quoted American poet Maya Angelou’s famous, Still I Rise, poem: “I am the slave’s dream and hope.”

“I firmly believe that this is a moment in which all Americans can take great pride. We have come a long way toward perfecting our union. In my family, the Supreme Court of the United States from segregation It only took a generation to go there,” she said.

“And this…