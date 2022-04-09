‘We’ve made it’: Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers provocative speech to Supreme Court marking historic confirmation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a provocative speech adding to her historic confirmation as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court for the many black Americans of origin in the United States with a simple phrase: “We made it. “

Ms Jackson made the remarks at the White House on the day the Senate voted to ratify her 53 to 47, with only three Republicans each voting to vote for her.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a black woman to be elected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” she said. “But we’ve made it.”

Ms Jackson also referred to the late poet Maya Angelou in her speech on the South Lawn on Friday.

“The way was cleared for me so that I could rise to the occasion,” she said. “And in poetry …