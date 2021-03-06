“We’ve seen enough examples”: Toto Wolfe trolled Ferrari for performance by Ferbali despite huge budget

“We’ve Seen Enough Examples”: Toto Wolff has been trolling Ferrari for an embarrassing performance over the past decade, despite his huge budget.

Toto Wolff has started from this season at a budget cap of $ 145 million introduced in F1. Mercedes boss believes that success in sports is not always about who spends the most money. The best case for this would be Ferrari, which did not win a single title in the last decade.

“Performance in Formula 1 is not just about money. You can have the most money but don’t perform the way you should. We have seen enough examples of this in the past. “

Toto Wolff believes that we will regain Vettel as “their early Ferrari year” with Aston Martin this year. pic.twitter.com/FAh19CMwDg – the master March 4, 2021

Toto Wolff believes that 2021 and 2022 car development should be balanced

With regulation changes postponed until 2022, Mercedes is a favorite this season as well. This is one of the reasons teams have a look at the 2022 car. Toto Wolff believes that there is a need to maintain a balance with discussion on a regular basis.

“This is a question that we have to solve every year. How do you want to keep that time in the current car for the next year’s car?

“For 2022, this question becomes even more important because of the magnitude of the changes. There will be teams that will focus in early 2022 and others who will see a lot of potential in this year’s Tech Championships and put their energy into it. For us, it will be important to find the right balance. This is a topic of discussion every week. “

