Wevelgem – Greg Van Avermaet: “The Tour of Flanders will be tough”

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citron), if it is not concluded Gand-Wevelgem From only 17th on, his aggressive attitude showed he was in good shape. He finished in the bulk of the peloton, 8 seconds behind the leading quartet. Binyam Girmay Hailu (Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert) emerged victorious. former winner of paris-roubaix A few words about his race acknowledged, with trip to flanders (April 3) Well ahead. Christophe Laporte (jumbo-visma) and Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) Complete the podium.

Video – Greg Van Avermaet: “I Hope It Comes”

“I don’t think the front riders are the best”

“Feelings Aren’t Too Bad”belgium says, “I did an aggressive race, it was the best way to win the race. I don’t have much to win, it was a little tactical, I don’t think the riders in front are the best but I was there, I’m up for the win Play and it’s important. It’s just missing…