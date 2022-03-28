Wevelgem – Van Gestel, third: “Many people underestimate me”

We certainly didn’t expect it at the beginning of this place Gand-Wevelgem, In the shadow of its leaders (Peter Sagan and Anthony Turgis), Dries Van Gestel (Team Total Energies) took an excellent podium this Sunday, taking third place. Taking advantage of an ongoing agitation, Belgium seized the opportunity money time Joins to run away with three other riders of the Belgian Classic exchange rate (Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert) who won the World Tour event. ,I think a lot of people underestimate me“, he explains in comments reported by in the leader’s jersey,

Video – Christophe Laporte, also on the Ghent podium

“I think I passed a stage with this result”

,JayI’ve already done some good sprints this year, for example in Kurnecontinues Dries Van Gestel, Today I realized that I was not the fastest with the men in the group But to attack in the last kilometer…