Wexford vs Waterford: Results and match recap from the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

Wexford 0-16 Waterford 5-20

Waterford are through to next weekend’s Allianz Hurling League Final where they will face Cork – but they will do so without talisman Austin Gleason after taking a late red card.

Dess tasted the sublime and lamented Gleason’s ridiculousness as he crashed a brace of goals in an impressive first-half before using a hurl in an entirely different fashion at the end of the second half, in which Wexford rivals was killed. Its butt and being rushed to do so.

It ended a glorious day throwing on a sour note for Liam Cahill and Waterford. His side was 18 points for good and the game was completely dead in the water, making the moment of madness even more incomprehensible.

Waterford achieved such an edge…