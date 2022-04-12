Whale Bridge’s woman became mastermind champion

Alice Walker, 66, is the oldest woman to win the show. After correctly answering all of her questions on her expert topic from the Peak District National Park, Ellis was crowned the 2022 Mastermind Champion on the hit BBC 2 show, which aired Monday night.

She said: “I applied for Mastermind after watching the program and thought about entering for many years, but never expected to win, and when I did it was quite a shock! The opposition in the final was very tough but Questions started coming my way. It was such a wonderful experience and such an honor to receive the beautiful trophy.”