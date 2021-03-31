What are dark circles really, know five effective home remedies to get rid of them – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

What are dark circles really, know five effective home remedies to get rid of them

What are dark circles really, know five effective home remedies to get rid of them

Dark circles are the biggest problem with tiredness in the eyes due to lack of sleep. The beauty of the dork circles not only makes you feel a little less, but it also does not make your eyes healthy. In such a situation, we are going to tell you the natural way to get rid of the dark circle-

Why are there dark circles
For genetic reasons, the skin under the eye becomes thin or becomes transparent. Due to the skin being transparent, blood vessels under the eyes begin to appear and due to this, blue or green circles appear under the eyes and these are what we call dark circles.

These tips will also work
For this, add 1 teaspoon curd and a few drops of lemon juice in 2 teaspoons turmeric powder. Mix this mixture well and then make a paste and apply it well on the dark circles around the eyes. Leave this paste on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it with normal water. For better results, apply this paste of turmeric before bed every day and then see how the dark circles will disappear.
-Add glycerin in orange juice and leave it on the dark circle for 20 minutes and then wash it with water. Try this recipe 3 times a week.
– Apply tomato juice around the eyes and leave it on for 20 minutes, then wash it with water.
-Apply juice juice on dark circles every day and wash it with plain water after 15 minutes. Dark circles will decrease.
– Almond oil rich in vitamin E can also help you in removing dark circles.

