What are Packers getting in new DL Jarran Reed?

The Green Bay Packers officially signed veteran defensive lineman Jaran Reid on Wednesday. What are the Packers getting in Reid, who played five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs last season?

Reid is experienced (80 career starts) and generally available (missing only two games for career injury, six more for suspension), suitable and pass-against runs at 6-3 and 313 pounds. As the rusher is able to produce volume numbers. High percentage snap playing in almost every game.

If nothing else, Reid is going to give the Packers a defensive lineman who…