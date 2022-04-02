What are the 6 flavors of Ugadi Pachadi, the festival drink of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Ugadi 2022: According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Ugadi or Yugadi marks the new year in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. This year the festival of Ugadi is being celebrated today on 2nd April. Ugadi or Yugadi is derived from two Sanskrit words- Yuga means age, Adi means beginning, which means beginning of a new era or era. Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of spring season.

There are many customs associated with the festival of Ugadi and one of them is making Ugadi pachadi. Ugadi Pachadi is a festive drink commonly made in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ugadi is full…