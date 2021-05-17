What are the advantages of filling nitrogen gas instead of normal air in motorcycle or car tires, definitely read

Summer is at its peak and the temperature keeps increasing with each passing day. In the scorching sun, there is also a problem of tire bursting of vehicles. It is common to have a tire burst or puncture in summer, but it also depends on the health of your tire that you fill the tire with air. You should fill nitrogen gas in the tires of your motorcycle or car. It has many benefits.

The air we fill in bike and car tires also contains nitrogen gas. According to a media report, out of the gas used in tires in general, up to 78 percent of the tire is filled with nitrogen gas and 21 percent is filled with normal air.

Advantages of putting nitrogen gas in tires

When nitrogen gas is added, its volume increases to 93–95 per cent. It does not cause moisture because it is lighter than oxygen. It also makes the pressure lower at high speeds. With this, the mileage of the vehicle is also good.

What are the problems with normal air

Nitrogen lasts longer than normal air. There is a problem of humidity with normal air. Due to this, there is a problem of damage to the tires of the vehicles. It also has a bad effect on the tire rim or alloy wheel.