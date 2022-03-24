What are the Halo TV series reviews like and how will UK fans get to watch the show?

The much-awaited TV adaptation of the much-awaited video game Halo has finally arrived. After several tries and 20 years of waiting, the Paramount+ series drops today (Thursday 24 March) in the US.

The $200m, nine-part adaptation follows the adventures of main character Master Chief – the giant, genetically engineered supersoldier of the United Nations Space Command (UNSC). Like the video game, the action takes place in the 26th century, when the ruling UNSC finds itself under attack from an alien force known as the Covenant.

Halo became one of the most popular video game franchises in history after the first-person shooter launched on Microsoft’s Xbox in 2001. Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and District 9’s Neil Blomkamp are all involved in projects that have sought…