What are the new covid symptoms? NHS adds nine official signs of coronavirus as UK ends free testing

NHS adds nine official symptoms of COVID-19 in its list,

So far, the UK had officially recognized only three coronavirus symptoms; A new, persistent cough, fever, and changes or loss in the sense of taste and smell.

This change comes after the government ended its provision of free COVID testing.

This comes with infection levels at a record high, following the emergence of new Omicron strains and the end of restrictions. About five million people are currently estimated to be infected.

Here’s what to know about the new symptoms, and what to do if you think you may have the virus.

What are the new covid symptoms?

The NHS now lists the following as official COVID symptoms: