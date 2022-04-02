What are the restrictions?

After confinement and festivities troubled by Covid-19, Ramadan is returning to “normal” this year. This month of abstinence For Muslims, Saturday will start from April 2. And with it, many “prohibitions”.

It is therefore refusal to eat During the day, from dawn to dusk. The prohibition takes place shortly before the sunrise prayer called “Fajr”, and lasts until the evening prayer “Maghreb”, which ends the day’s fast.



In addition to fasting, it is Forbidden smoking and sex During the day during the month of Ramadan.

Physicians are also encouraged control their actions : Insults, lies, and offenses or misdemeanors, even minor ones, compromise the fasting day.

In some radical parts of the Muslim community, there is also Forbidden…