What are the rules of Nigerian Drum Fight at WWE Wrestlemania 37? | The SportsRush

What are the rules of Nigerian Drum Fight at WWE Wrestlemania 37

What are the rules of Nigerian Drum Fight at WWE Wrestlemania 37? The stipulation will be applied during the Intercontinental Championship match between Big E and Apollo Crews.

Big E will fight in his first ever singles match at Wrestlemania this year. He will face Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. The title will be defended in a Nigerian Drum Fight on night two of Wrestlemania 37 this Sunday.

Fans have wondered what the rules of the match are Since the announcement. The WWE are yet to divulge the details of the match. It seems however, that fans will have to find the rules on Sunday itself because the WWE have not yet decided what a Nigerian Drum Fight is.

What are the rules of Nigerian Drum Fight at WWE Wrestlemania 37?

According to Fightful Select, the WWE are yet to finalise the details for the stipulation and there are no firm plans in place as of yet. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter however, is of the opinion that the bout will essentially be a no disqualifications match with the general idea being that the strikes will be so loud, it will sound ‘like a drum.’

“The rules were explained as being an anything goes match. The idea is you are supposed to beat the other guy with punches and kicks so loud it sounds like a drum”

Apollo Crews himself described the stipulation as having “no rules, no limitations”, which does sound like a no disqualfication match.

It is also possible that the plans have already been discussed and relayed to the people that matter.  The information has probably been stopped at the top so nothing leaks out. Regardless, it seems the only way to find out is to watch Wrestlemania 37 this weeked.

