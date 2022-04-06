What Arsenal fans shout at Mikel Arteta after Crystal Palace loss as supporters send message – Tom Canton

This is a real kick in the stomach for an Arsenal fan. The 3–0 loss at Crystal Palace is the result of the same result the side fell to in 2017. At that game, fans were left chanting ‘You are not fit to wear shirts’.

The end result of the defeat in 2022 was very different. Instead, Arsenal fans kept on chanting Mikel Arteta’s name as a show of commitment. Losses will happen and you can’t win every game, but the investigation into what happened at Selhurst Park should be swift and effective.

However, it has stuck with me full time and images on social feeds. So much has changed around Arsenal, especially in the last 18 months, that it’s probably hard to recognize and appreciate some of the positives; Especially in times of genuine sadness.

Reading…