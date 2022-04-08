What Benedetto said about the relationship with the rest of the squad

It was once again a busy day at Boca World, and he didn’t play the first. What happened? TookReserve led by Negro Ibarra beat Velez 3-2. defeated by with aim to die By Agustin Almendra, no less. steering wheel that Was removed by Sebastian Battaglia asked to play again and He did it with a goal that includes, He then talked about his situation, what Dario Benedetto said and the relationship with the rest of the squad.

Almendra reveals his current relationship with Benedetto

You have to recapitalize to understand. On 28 February, Almendra crossed paths with Battaglia in practice and DT decided to separate him from the group., “He doesn’t play with me anymore,” she warned. It was in the run-up to the start of the Copa Argentina, where Boca traveled to Córdoba. There, Dario Benedetto faces the microphone and throws bombs…