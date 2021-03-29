What can we expect from DC’s latest movie? – FilmyOne.com

In 2021, conversations about superhero movies will get even more confusing. 2016’s Suicide Squad is followed by a sequel entitled The suicide squad – instead of old-fashioned Suicide Squad 2 from Suicide Squad strikes againNot even one Suicide Squad Part Deux, or Deuce

The name that will cause confusion is in part because the movie would be alone partially a sequel to 2016 Suicide SquadThis movie, The Suicide Squad, also serves as a reboot, in case you didn’t pick it up by the movie’s R rating. Like the 2016 episode, it will follow Harley Quinn and other DC super villains as they team up to get out of Arkham legally – kicking a $$$ for the US government.

Other than that, the trailer for it The suicide squad dropped a few days ago, giving DC fans some insight into what to expect from this wacky sequel. Here are the deets on the new trailer – and the latest fan theories and updates we were able to get from the web.

Guardians of The Suicide Squad

Director James Gunn, known for his Marvel popcorn movies Guardians of the Universe and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (see, Which is what you call a sequel), takes the reins The suicide squad, as the red-banner trailer for the Suicide Squad continuation makes clear from the start.

The trailer opens with witty banter between Bloodshot (Idris Elba) and the rest of the cast as they travel in a broken-down bus to rescue Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). If the quips and one-liners don’t sound familiar to you, we suspect you haven’t seen any of Gunn’s Protectors flicks.

Bonus points: The trailer features prominent “dad rock”. Gunn made extensive use of classic rock throughout Guardians of the Universe and classic rock fans will surely recognize Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” as soon as it hits organ chords. As Rolling stone pointed out: Star Lord would approve the choice of the soundtrack.

Cast

The suicide squad welcomes old and new faces. Of course, Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn. She already brings her crazy antics of her bats back into the trailer and offers to get back in with the bad guys so that her crew doesn’t lose her plan to save her. She also apparently doesn’t like people with personalized license plates. To the delight of the fans, Sylvester Stallone also comes by to play King Shark.

The rolling stone The rest of the cast outlined as: “Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel and Flula Borg as Javelin.

However, you will notice that a name is missing: true is it Fair prince Play Deadshot, Will Smith? End of February Variety reported The suicide squad can lose Will Smith. Inside sources told Variety the split was amicable and involved scheduling conflicts.

Spin-offs galore

A prequel spin-off for HBO Max is also in the works. John Cena, who first appears in The suicide squad as Peacemaker, is already getting his own show, which Gunn will direct.

Variety reported that HBO Max has already ordered eight episodes, and while the plot is being kept a secret, we already know it’s an origin story about the peacekeeping criminal who is forced to keep the peace at all costs, even if he needs a few skulls crack to do.

The trailer for The suicide squad shows that Peacemaker’s character is Protectors’ Drax, a fearless alien who takes everything literally. The “beach covered in d * cks” gag in The suicide squad trailer is definitely heading in the same direction, and we’d like to see if (and why & how) Peacemaker would be true to his word and “eat every d * ck until the beach is clean for freedom”.

Fan theories

As for fan theories, Screen Rant deleted a few last fall. Some have been blown out of the water (Taika Waititi won’t pronounce King Shark – James Gunn also confirmed he won’t pronounce Starro), but others are still playable.

First, the idea that there are two Task Force Xs and that the Suicide Squad can be split into two teams Survivor-meets-Hunger games style. Screen Rant predicted that if this is the case, Harley Quinn’s team will most likely still be standing.

There was also some speculation about the villains, namely whether Starro & Ratcatcher 1 would be released. It’s almost confirmed that Starro will appear as the film’s main antagonist, and Ratcatcher 1 is a more antagonistic counterpart to Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2.

What do you think will happen in it The suicide squad? Are you looking forward to when it hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6? Let us know in the comments!