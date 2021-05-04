ENTERTAINMENT

What caused corona to spread in IPL 2021? This big carelessness came to the fore

Avatar

Bad news for fans who are relieved to watch IPL 2021 matches amid Corona virus outbreaks across the country. The 30th match of this season between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday was postponed due to Corona virus. The reason behind this is KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty and fast bowler Sandeep Warrier being infected with Corona.

After all this, now the question is in the minds of the fans that how the corona can spread in the midst of such a stringent corona protocol. According to the information, the corona case came to light when Varun Chakraborty was taken to the hospital some time back due to an elbow problem. After this, Varun played the next match against Delhi Capitals after coming back from the hospital without going to quarantine.

Due to this disturbance, the bio bubble of IPL 2021 broke in and Corona’s case came out. Later in the Corona Test, his teammate Sandeep was also found to be infected with the virus. Only this one mistake caused Corona to spread throughout the IPL.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Written Update Today’s Episode 3 May 2021: Shaurya Know’s The Reality!
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top