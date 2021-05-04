What caused corona to spread in IPL 2021? This big carelessness came to the fore

Bad news for fans who are relieved to watch IPL 2021 matches amid Corona virus outbreaks across the country. The 30th match of this season between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday was postponed due to Corona virus. The reason behind this is KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty and fast bowler Sandeep Warrier being infected with Corona.

After all this, now the question is in the minds of the fans that how the corona can spread in the midst of such a stringent corona protocol. According to the information, the corona case came to light when Varun Chakraborty was taken to the hospital some time back due to an elbow problem. After this, Varun played the next match against Delhi Capitals after coming back from the hospital without going to quarantine.

Due to this disturbance, the bio bubble of IPL 2021 broke in and Corona’s case came out. Later in the Corona Test, his teammate Sandeep was also found to be infected with the virus. Only this one mistake caused Corona to spread throughout the IPL.