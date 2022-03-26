Liverpool FC Legends manager Kenny Dalglish will be joined by Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge as his assistants

What channel is Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends? Kick-off time, TV, live stream details

Some of the best players the two clubs have ever seen for charity will face off at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as the Reds try to raise money for the LFC Foundation.

It was less than three years before Liverpool and Barcelona were facing each other for a two-legged Champions League tie that would go down in European football history.

Now, the two sides meet again – only, not quite. Instead of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, it will be stalwarts from both clubs who have hung their boots in a competitive sense. That doesn’t mean it’s friendly…

