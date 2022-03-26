What channel is Liverpool vs Barcelona legends on? Kick off time and how to watch on TV or stream

Liverpool legends are in action against their Barcelona counterparts today in what promises to be a special afternoon at Anfield. The match will start at 3 pm and will have a star-studded line-up on both sides.

In the red corner, greats such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Sami Hypia will once again be seen in shirts. He will be supported by a coaching team that includes Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes. For the away side, Barca legends will be managed by Albert Ferrer and represented by Gazza Mendieta, Juliano Belletti, Javier Seviola and Edgar Davids.

Will raise money for today’s encounter Liverpool FC Foundation. Proceeds will also go to the Owen McVeigh Foundation, Right to Play, Forever Reds and Barca…