What channel is Rangers Legends on? Is Rangers Legends match on TV? Live stream, PPV, and who is playing

Rangers former player side will line up against a team of global icons led by Portuguese superstar Luis Figo and include Kaka, Gheorghe Hagi, father of current Gers star Iannis and Claude Mekele.

The match will also pit Rangers management duo Giovanni van Bronkhorst and Roy Mackay on opposing sides, with the current manager turning to the local giants, while legendary former Bayern Munich striker Mackay is part of Figo’s World XI.

Rangers Legends vs World XI will take place at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Proceeds from the match will go to the Rangers Charity Foundation and the Luis Figo Foundation.

Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is…