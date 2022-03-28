What did Amy Schumer say about Jennifer Lawrence? Oscar 2022 host’s comment sparks controversy online

American comedian Amy Schumer was reprimanded online for making comments about Jennifer Lawrence’s weight at the Oscars.

On March 27, 40 years old as seen at an event hosted by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall I feel great Star roast as many people as possible.

She eventually shifted her focus from people to films, specifically targeting the 2021 film don’t look up, Schumer then took a dig at Lawrence and his weight gain after the film.

“I guess Academy members don’t watch reviews. Wait a minute – I loved that movie. Jennifer Lawrence was amazing in it, even though he did edge Some weight this year. ,

Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022, which suggests a lot…