What did Boris Johnson say on the allegations of Partygate?

The prime minister has repeatedly defended himself and the government in the light of allegations of breaches of COVID restrictions by gatherings and parties in Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020 and 2021.
It is not yet clear whether Boris Johnson himself will receive a fine from the Metropolitan Police for apparent violations, after 20 fixed penalty notices were issued by the force on Tuesday.
Labor deputy leader Angela Rainer said the saga was “a slap in the face to the millions who made enormous sacrifices”.
Following the publication of a report on gatherings by Senior Officer Sue Grey, Mr Johnson said: “Sorry that we just didn’t get it right and sorry for the way this matter has been handled.
“It’s no use saying that this or that was …
Read Full News