What Did Carlton Davis Say Exactly? Will Carlton Davis Face Punishment For His Comments? Buccaneers Cornerback Uses Racist Anti-Asian Slur | The SportsRush

Carlton Davis found himself in hot water after tweeting out an anti-Asian racial slur this past Sunday. The Buccaneers CB was quick to delete the tweet however and said that the word meant “lame” in his hometown, which is why it was a misunderstanding.
Carlton Davis has been facing major backlash after his recent tweet debacle. Davis apologized instantly and clarified that he never intended to offend anybody. Davis isn’t the only athlete in Florida to have been caught off guard. Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur last month and is now without a team to play for.
Carlton Davis apologized for using the word “G**k”
The word has had anti-Asian connotations dating back to the Korean war. A derogatory term particularly for Korean or Vietnamese people, Carlton Davis clearly made a big error tweeting out the word.
In his apology, Davis pled ignorance to the meaning of the word. The 24-year-old claimed that he grew up in South Florida believing the word meant “lame”. Regardless, he apologized and assured people that he will never use the word again
Hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen 150% in the past month. Thus, the former 2nd round pick added that he is an ally of the Asian community, especially in the midst of the hostility that they are facing
Carlton Davis’ work off the field does give him the benefit of the doubt that he actually meant his apology. Davis is a member of the Buccaneers’ social justice board, a group that interacts with community leaders and the police in an effort to build better relationships with the African-American community. He has previously voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Carlton Davis finished the Bucs Championship season last year with 68 tackles and 4 interceptions. Regardless of his performance on the field, Davis has to do better off of it. But at least by the looks of it, Davis will be more cautious with his words next time.
