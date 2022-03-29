What did Denzel Washington say to Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock?

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him after his feud with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

During the ceremony last night (March 27), Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about the shaved head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about suffering from alopecia in the past.

Smith then went on stage and took a swing at the comedian, before shouting twice “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” when he returned to his seat.

Shortly after, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his turn King RichardWhere he apologized to the “Academy” and his “fellow nominee”.