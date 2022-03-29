What did Denzel Washington tell Will Smith at the Oscars?

By now, the whole world knows what happened at the 2022 Oscars. However, if this news has somehow eluded you by now, here’s the breakdown: Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith was angered by the comedian’s insensitive joke and took to the stage to attack The Rock.

Additionally, Smith added the comment, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” In addition to shocking the room and the entire audience in the house, it also raised questions of award show ethics, what happens next from an incident like this?

Will Smith was given the chance to make a statement earlier than expected when he won an Academy Award for his performance as Richard Williams, father of tennis icon Serena.