What did Giannis Antetokounmpo tell the Clippers’ Robert Covington?

“Maybe this has been their best win of the season,” is a line that’s been said a few times this season about the LA Clippers. On Friday night, it was Robert Covington’s turn to show the rest of the NBA that, despite being shorthand, the Clippers are still formidable and a must-see TV. Just ask Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had the front seat on Friday night’s show.

On the back of career nights for both Covington and Amir Coffey, the Clippers wiped the floor with the Milwaukee Bucks, winning their final road game of the season, 153–119. 153 points set a new regular season franchise record, one point higher than the previous record. Oh, and they did it without Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, …