What Did Julia Child Know About Midlife Ambition?

watching Julia, you might infer that there’s a reason St. Augustine compared food to sex: the two dance to someplace between essential sustenance and insatiable desire. For Julia Child, the two were inseparable. “I think I only exist as long as I see you, and hug you, and eat you,” she wrote to Paul Child before the wedding, when she attended cooking classes in Beverly Hills in order to try to mold herself into the possibility of a more wife. Their marriage fueled his hunger for both. Memoirs of Julia, my life in francemore movie Julie and Julia (Starring Meryl Streep in an Oscar-nominated performance as Child) documented how willingly and shamelessly she accepted the pleasures that food and love brought her.

JuliaA fantastic new series on HBO Max, goes beyond this opening period…