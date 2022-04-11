What did Klay Thompson say after doing something for the first time in 3 years?

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors finished their regular season by crushing the Pelicans 128–107 in New Orleans.

Thompson split for 41 points, the first time he has scored 40 or more points since 2019.

The three-time NBA champion spoke to reporters after the game.

The Warriors finished their season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53–29 record in 82 matches.

Thompson missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup earlier this year.

