What did Linda Carty do? True story of the British grandma on death row explored in Susanna Reid documentary

The one-time ITV documentary to air tonight will explore the crimes of the only British woman sentenced to death in the Western world.

British grandmother on death row Susannah Reid meets Linda Carty, who has been awaiting execution for 20 years.

Despite substantial evidence against him, Carty continued to plead his innocence, never going beyond his stance of “not guilty.”

Here I Investigates the matter.

What did Linda Carty do?

Carti maintains his innocence (Photo: ITV)

Linda Carty was born on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts to Antiguan parents. He holds British citizenship, as St Kitts was a British colony at the time.

She emigrated to the US in 1982, escaping prison while working as a school teacher, before being found guilty of auto theft and impersonating an FBI agent…