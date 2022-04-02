What did Lionel Scoloni say after the 2022 World Cup draw? , “We believe that we can have a good group stage, but respect is maximum”

Once the draw is over and the fate of the Argentine national team’s first leg is known, Lionel Scoloni sheds his feelings about rivals and Qatar 2022.

“We talked about it yesterday, whatever we were going to accept. It’s a group with tough teams, Mexico is a rival we know, tough. Poland ended up beating Sweden well, and Arabia very well qualified. we all respect We believe that we can have a good group stage but respect is maximum”, expressed the coach, president during the ceremony in Doha.

DT also almost humorously mentioned about the Aztec artists with whom he was planning to befriend one or two pre-World Cup. “The friendship of Mexico fell, looking for another. It was the only one that was safe, so now …