What did the singer of The Wanted die from?

Tom Parker. Singer Tom Parker, who was inspired by the boy band The Wanted, has died aged only 33.

A “tragic and premature death”. With these words, the group The Wanted announced the death of their vocalist Tom Parker on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. “Max, Jay, Shiv, Nathan and the entire Wanted family are devastated by our tragic and untimely passing. Fellow bandmate, Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime,” posted one on the band’s Instagram account. read the message. “Tom was an incredible husband to Kelsey and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words cannot express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and always in our hearts”,…