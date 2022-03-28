Troy Kotsur made headlines at the 2022 Oscars by becoming the first deaf person to win an award for acting.

Prior to this, Marlee Matlin won Best Actress for her role in the 1987 film Children of a Lesser God.

2 Troy Kotsur became the first deaf person to win an Oscar for acting credit: Getty Images – Getty

What did Troy Kotsur say in his Oscar speech?

After Kotsur’s emotional victory, he went on stage to deliver a speech, where he paid a tearful tribute to his father.

At the outset, Kotsur, 53, commented on how amazed he was that CODA had reached a wider audience, adding that the cast was inspired by President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill was also able to meet Biden, as a result.

Talking about his visit to the White House in his speech, Kotsur joked that…