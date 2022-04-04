What did you write in the census time capsule? we want to read your stories

How will we remember the Ireland of 2022? The new Time Capsule feature in the Census gives the public a chance to have their say and many have shared their reactions on social media.

Some have chosen to remember their loved ones, those who passed away with young children and those who lost pregnancies who passed away during the pandemic. Others have used the opportunity to reveal struggles and share their hope for a brighter future. More still use the extra space to share a drawing, poem or funny observation.