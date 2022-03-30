What Did Zoe Kravitz Think About Will Smith’s Oscar Slap?

Batman Star Zoe Kravitz has shared her thoughts about the controversial Will Smith Oscar slap to her 8.2 million Instagram followers.

“Here’s a photo of my dress at the awards show where we’re obviously now assaulting people on stage,” she captioned a photo on the Oscars red carpet wearing a pale pink Saint Laurent dress.

“And here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show after-party—where we’re clearly shouting profanity and now assaulting people on stage,” she said, rocking a white open-back column gown by St. It was written under a picture posted soon after. Laurent at the Vanity Fair after party.

Rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet’s daughter join in condemning celebrities such as actor Jim Carrey and director Judd Apatow…