What disease is Liza Minnelli suffering from, to star in Oscars 2022?

Liza Minnelli’s appearance at the Oscars 2022 was a happy moment for many fans as the once active cast is now in a wheelchair.

Liza appeared on the 94th Academy Awards stage with Lady Gaga. Together, the two delivered some heartwarming moments on the show, which were otherwise full of drama and chaos.

The star’s appearance left many of her fans with questions about her health.

Photo by Nielsen Barnard/Getty Images

What disease is Liza Minnelli suffering from?

according to this Diversity, In the 2000s, doctors diagnosed the American actress and choreographer with a case of viral encephalitis.

Mayo Clinic It turns out that encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain and its most common…