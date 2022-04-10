What do Philadelphia Phillies lineup have to win the World Series after 2022 MLB Opening Day?

1,458 runs. That’s the Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day which is a total extrapolated through the entire season. Obviously, the Phillies wouldn’t average nine runs per game on a full 162, but they certainly proved that their offensive output can be some of the most powerful in baseball.

The Phillies’ rival, the Oakland Athletics, are not a strong team. After an off-season fire-sale, his offense and bullpen lack strong major league talent.

However, yesterday’s opening day starter, Frankie Montas, is undoubtedly one of the better pitchers in the game. In 2021, he started the league leading 32 games for 187 innings and 3.37 eras, finishing 6th in AL Cy Young voting. The Phillies weren’t hitting on a bottom-feeder.

What the Phillies were able to do with Montas…