What do the lyrics to the song ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles Mean?

Here are some things we’ve learned about Harry Styles since his 2019 album fine line Dropped: 1. He’s the poster child for the eccentric suit, 2. He’s no stranger to vulnerability, 3. He has no trouble being a resurgent of the modern music of decades past. while with fine line It was clear that Styles drew a lot of inspiration from the ’70s—and his self-titled debut from the ’60s—now through red sequins, sad lyrics, and lots of walking in circles, the singer is looking to become an updated 80s synth. Pop icon is ready.

The decade’s synth pop and disco has seen a surprising resurgence in recent years through the likes of Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, but Harry Styles made it his own with the lead single “As It Was” for his upcoming album harry’s house, 27 years old…