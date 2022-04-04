What do we know about the deadliest mass shooting ever in Sacramento history?

Updated on April 4th, 2022 at 7:41am ET

Little is known about what happened a day after six people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Sacramento, California. At least 12 people were admitted to the hospital after the firing early on Sunday. No one is in custody, police say, as they search for the shooters.

Here’s what we know so far:

There are many shooters, say police

Police are asking the public to help find anyone who may have played a role in this shocking crime. Sacramento Police Chief Cathy Lester told reporters on Sunday evening that investigators had already received several suggestions and videos from the public, saying “we are very grateful for that.”

The footage of the violence was also captured in a police camera installed at a crossroads.