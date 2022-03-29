What do we know about the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins?

Death Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins The music world rocked this weekend, with fans and musicians everywhere reverberating at the news of his passing at the age of 50.

The circumstances of Hawkins’ death remain largely unclear, but here’s what we know so far.

He had a 25-year career with Foo Fighters

Hawkins was drumming to join the band’s tour following the release of “The Color and the Shape” – three years after the group was founded by frontman Dave Grohl – before joining the Foo Fighters in 1997. According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,

“At first, it took me a while to find my place, it really happened,” Hawkins told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a 2014 interview for “60 Minutes,” referencing Grohl’s history as a drummer. …