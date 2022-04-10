What does Bob Odenkirk think of his character in Better Call Saul?

What does Bob Odenkirk think of his character in Better Call Saul?

better call Saul It went on to become one of the biggest hits of AMC and also Netflix, as it is part of its catalogue. After winning the hearts of the audience with its seasons, the series is all set to bid goodbye to its sixth installment.

Fiction after two years missing from the small screen Breaking Later spin-off The days of his return are numbered. This past season will be split into two parts, a format that has been used a lot lately.


Read Full News