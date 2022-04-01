What does it sound like?

During his solo career, Harry Styles usually Chosen for 70s inspired soundswith Hints of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac, When he announced their third album harry’s houseCarry Similar name to Joni Mitchell’s song, it was expected that the influence would be prevalent on his third record as well. But in a surprising twist, the first single “As It Was” was nothing like Styles’ previous work; Instead, it felt like going back in time… just a decade ago.



“As It Was” begins with bright synonyms that capture the joy of those shimmering, danceable songs of the bloggerrock era. Styles is a skilled songwriter, but he has traditionally shied away from going full pop, instead opting for his…